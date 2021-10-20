Facts

18:59 20.10.2021

Kyiv's court arrests ex-PM Azarov in absentia on suspicion of treason

On Wednesday, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv in absentia chose a preventive measure in the form of detention of former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov suspected of committing high treason by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, according to the website of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

"The election of Azarov in absentia in the form of detention will give grounds to apply for international legal assistance on his extradition, and will also initiate the issue of a special pretrial investigation," the bureau said.

