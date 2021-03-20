Chinese CoronaVac vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine by end of March - Health Ministry

The first batch of the CoronaVac vaccine produced by China's Sinovac and purchased with the state budgetary funds will be delivered to Ukraine before the end of March, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"I had a conversation with the Chinese side, among others, with the Chinese ambassador to Ukraine directly, and according to the supplier, we must receive the vaccine, the first batches, by the end of March. These are 700,000 doses under the contract," he said on the air of the Freedom of Speech (Svoboda Slova) program on ICTV on Friday evening.

CoronaVac will be used for vaccination immediately after its first batch is delivered, he said.

"It is an issue that concerns the supplies of all vaccines without an exception. As you can see, supplies of absolutely all vaccines of all manufacturers are being delayed all the time," he said.