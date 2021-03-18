Facts

20:37 18.03.2021

U.S. Dept. of State calls on cos to stop participating in Nord Stream 2 project, warns of sanctions

The U.S. Department of State on Thursday said that any firms involved in implementing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project must stop participating in it unless they want to be subjected to sanctions.

"The Department reiterates its warning that any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions," U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said.

Blinken has called on every such entity to "immediately abandon work on the pipeline."

Tags: #usa #nord_stream_2
