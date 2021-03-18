Facts

12:59 18.03.2021

Lithuanian President to speak in Rada on Friday

1 min read
Lithuanian President to speak in Rada on Friday

 Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda will speak at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Friday, March 19, instead of the previously scheduled Thursday, leader of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia said.

"Unfortunately, the factions of the Opposition Platform – For Life and Batkivschyna did not give the opportunity to the President of Lithuania today, because they blocked the work of the parliament, but I hope that tomorrow, according to the regulations, there is a part of the work of the Verkhovna Rada, which they do not influence [...] and Mr. President of Lithuania will have the opportunity to speak, and we will thank him for his constant support of Ukraine at the international stage," Arakhamia told reporters on Thursday.

 

