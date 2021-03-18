Facts

12:20 18.03.2021

Tough lockdown for three weeks imposed in Kyiv from March 20 – Klitschko

 Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Ukrainian capital, the city commission on environmental safety, manmade disaster and emergency response will impose tough lockdown for three weeks in Kyiv, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said during a briefing on Thursday.

"From 00:00 on March 20, that is, on the night from Friday to Saturday, Kyiv imposes tough lockdown restrictions, because we need to save people's health and lives," the mayor said.

He said that the tough lockdown in Kyiv will approximately last three weeks.

"The work of cultural institutions will be prohibited, cinemas, theaters, museums, concert halls will be closed. The work of shopping and entertainment centers, except for grocery stores, pharmacies, pet stores, and stores selling hygiene products and household chemicals," Klitschko said.

He said the ban also covers the conduct of religious services, if the area of the premises is not less than ten square meters per person.

In addition, the mayor of Kyiv said it will be prohibited to hold mass events (entertainment, sports, cultural, advertising and others), as well as the presence of spectators at sports competitions.

"The latter also applies to today's big football match, which will take place in Kyiv," Klitschko said.

He said catering establishments will operate exclusively for take-out.

"Filling stations will operate subject to strict standards and without cafes. Hairdressers, beauty salons will operate by appointment, as well as fitness and gyms, excluding group trainings," the mayor said.

He also said Kyiv's kindergartens will continue to work, and schools after the holidays will return to their studies, but remotely.

"All enterprises and organizations in the public sector are switching to remote work, private business should also switch to a remote form of work as much as possible, except for critical infrastructure enterprises," Klitschko said.

He said public transport in the Ukrainian capital will work as usual with strict observance of the mask regime.

Tags: #lockdown #kyiv
