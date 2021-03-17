Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

Iran's final technical report on the causes of the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752 is nothing more than a cynical attempt to hide the true causes of its downing, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Today Iran publicly released the final report of the technical investigation of the downing of the UIA flight PS752 in the sky above Tehran. Previously, Ukraine sent Iran more than 90 pages of remarks and proposals to the draft final report and insisted on Iran including them into the final document, but what we saw published today – just a cynical attempt to hide the true causes of the downing of our passenger aircraft," Kuleba said in an address posted on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to him, the analysis of the document proves that Iran has carried out a technical investigation with numerous violations of international standards of the Chicago Convention and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

"We are forced to conclude that the investigation has been biased, presented proves are selective, and conclusions are deceptive. The document does not cover all the circumstances, it does not reveal neither causes of the tragedy nor the chain of events which led to it. This is not a report, this is a collection of manipulations, aimed not at establishing the truth, but to acquitting the Islamic Republic of Iran," the minister said.

Kuleba said that this is a great despair for Ukraine and the entire civilized world.

"Iran could not find the strength to take responsibility for ensuring that such tragedies do not repeat in the future. If Iran does not want to voluntarily demonstrate its willingness to establish the truth of the tragedy, we, together with our partners, will find ways to establish it. We will not let Iran to hide the truth or avoid responsibility for this crime. Justice will prevail, no matter how much effort and time it will take. This is not only a matter of principle, but also a moral obligation to the victims of this terrible tragedy," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

As reported, the UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which was supposed to operate flight PS752 on the Tehran-Kyiv route, was shot down near the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran immediately after takeoff early in the morning on January 8, 2020.