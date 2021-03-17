Facts

15:43 17.03.2021

Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

1 min read
Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

The Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional and Urban Development has recommended the Verkhovna Rada to schedule an early election of Kharkiv mayor for October 31.

The members of the committee adopted the corresponding decision unanimously at their meeting on March 17.

"To recommend the Verkhovna Rada to schedule an early election of mayor of Kharkiv region on October 31, 2021 [...] To recommend the Verkhovna Rada to adopt at the second reading a draft resolution on the scheduling of an early election of mayor of Kharkiv region," the committee said.

As reported, on February 24, 2021, Kharkiv City Council decided at a session on the early termination of the powers of mayor Hennadiy Kernes, who was re-elected to office in the elections on October 25, 2020.

Kernes died on December 16, 2020 at the age of 61 in the Charite clinic in Berlin, where he received treatment after coronavirus disease complications and was buried in Kharkiv on December 23.

On March 3, 2021, Kharkiv authorities submitted documents to the Verkhovna Rada for the scheduling of an early mayoral election. The parliament must make a decision within 90 days.

Tags: #elections #kharkiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:17 17.03.2021
Venediktova: issue of holding MPs accountable for voting on Kharkiv agreements is more of abstraction

Venediktova: issue of holding MPs accountable for voting on Kharkiv agreements is more of abstraction

18:32 12.03.2021
SBU initiates pretrial investigation on fact of high treason during signing, ratification of Kharkiv agreements in 2010

SBU initiates pretrial investigation on fact of high treason during signing, ratification of Kharkiv agreements in 2010

19:15 11.03.2021
Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

16:15 03.03.2021
H&M to open first store in Kharkiv in Nikolsky shopping mall

H&M to open first store in Kharkiv in Nikolsky shopping mall

18:10 24.02.2021
Razumkov sees no reason for early parliamentary elections

Razumkov sees no reason for early parliamentary elections

16:37 12.02.2021
Decline of confidence in president, Servant of People party, rise in tariffs may lead to early elections to Rada or change of govt – political scientist

Decline of confidence in president, Servant of People party, rise in tariffs may lead to early elections to Rada or change of govt – political scientist

11:10 10.02.2021
Opposition Platform-For Life, European Solidarity, Servant of People, Batkivschyna would enter Rada, if elections were held in near future – poll

Opposition Platform-For Life, European Solidarity, Servant of People, Batkivschyna would enter Rada, if elections were held in near future – poll

15:57 01.02.2021
Everyone who interfered in U.S. elections should be held accountable under law – Zelensky

Everyone who interfered in U.S. elections should be held accountable under law – Zelensky

10:21 25.01.2021
One of fire victims of Kharkiv illegal nursing home dies

One of fire victims of Kharkiv illegal nursing home dies

09:48 22.01.2021
Prosecutor General announces arrest of four suspects in nursing home fire in Kharkiv

Prosecutor General announces arrest of four suspects in nursing home fire in Kharkiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

Prosecutor General: investigating authorities do not bring me materials on Medvedchuk

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Shmyhal urges local authorities to strengthen quarantine restrictions if necessary

Ministry of Health increases interval between doses of Covishield vaccine to 90 days - Liashko

LATEST

Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

More than 90% of Ukrainians consider electricity, gas tariffs too high – poll

Poroshenko's lawyers warn everyone involved in organizing political persecution of fifth president about liability

Prosecutor General: issue of returning funds stolen by Lazarenko to Ukraine is not that easy

Prosecutor General: investigating authorities do not bring me materials on Medvedchuk

Ukrainian IT companies raise $571 mln in investments in 2020 – AVentures Capital

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Lithuanian President to visit Ukraine on Thursday

Shmyhal urges local authorities to strengthen quarantine restrictions if necessary

Prosecutor's Office of Crimea opens case on arrest of Radio Liberty employee in Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD