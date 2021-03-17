Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

The Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional and Urban Development has recommended the Verkhovna Rada to schedule an early election of Kharkiv mayor for October 31.

The members of the committee adopted the corresponding decision unanimously at their meeting on March 17.

"To recommend the Verkhovna Rada to schedule an early election of mayor of Kharkiv region on October 31, 2021 [...] To recommend the Verkhovna Rada to adopt at the second reading a draft resolution on the scheduling of an early election of mayor of Kharkiv region," the committee said.

As reported, on February 24, 2021, Kharkiv City Council decided at a session on the early termination of the powers of mayor Hennadiy Kernes, who was re-elected to office in the elections on October 25, 2020.

Kernes died on December 16, 2020 at the age of 61 in the Charite clinic in Berlin, where he received treatment after coronavirus disease complications and was buried in Kharkiv on December 23.

On March 3, 2021, Kharkiv authorities submitted documents to the Verkhovna Rada for the scheduling of an early mayoral election. The parliament must make a decision within 90 days.