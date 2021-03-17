Lithuanian President to visit Ukraine on Thursday

A meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, who will pay an official visit to Ukraine, will take place on Thursday, March 18, the press service of the President of Ukraine reported.

The official welcoming ceremony will begin at 11:00 at the Mariyinsky Palace.

The signing ceremony of the Ukrainian-Lithuanian bilateral documents is scheduled for 13:10, and at 13:25 the presidents of Ukraine and the Republic of Lithuania will meet with media representatives.

The heads of state will meet face to face and hold a regular meeting of the Council of Presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania, following the results of which a number of bilateral documents will be signed, the presidential website reported.

Zelensky and Nauseda will also take part in the All-Ukrainian Forum entitled "Ukraine 30. Small and Medium Business and the State", and will also welcome the participants of the Ukrainian-Lithuanian Economic Forum "Economy and Pandemic: Crisis and New Opportunities."

Nauseda is paying an official visit to Ukraine on March 18-19.