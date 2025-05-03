Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also voiced hope that the Ukrainian Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) will ratify the agreement signed with the United States, noting that any lawmaker who fails to support it will bear personal responsibility.

"This morning a member of Parliament asked me what I thought. I believe this is a very important matter today. Everything that could be done regarding the agreement has been done professionally by officials and lawyers from both countries. If any MPs refuse to vote for it, I believe that will be their problem alone – they simply don't want to support it. But I hope the agreement will be ratified," Zelenskyy told reporters.