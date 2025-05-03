Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:40 03.05.2025

Ukraine downs 77 Shahed-type drones overnight, loses contact with 73 decoys

1 min read
Ukraine downs 77 Shahed-type drones overnight, loses contact with 73 decoys
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 77 Shahed-type strike drones and other UAVs launched by Russian forces overnight on Saturday, May 3, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported via Telegram.

"As of 9:00 a.m., the downing of 77 Shahed-type UAVs (as well as other drone types) has been confirmed in the east, north, south, and central regions of the country. An additional 73 enemy decoy drones were lost from radar without causing any negative consequences," the statement said.

In total, Russian forces launched 183 drones overnight, both strike UAVs and decoys. Ukraine's air defenses responded with aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups.

Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Mykolaiv regions sustained damage as a result of the attack.

This followed a similar large-scale drone assault two nights prior, when Russian forces deployed 150 UAVs. Of those, 64 strike drones were confirmed shot down and 62 decoys lost from radar without incident. On Thursday night, 170 drones were launched; 74 were destroyed, while 68 decoys were radar-lost.

Tags: #air_forces #uavs

MORE ABOUT

10:58 02.05.2025
Russia carries out massive UAV attack on Ukrzaliznytsia repair plant in Zaporizhia

Russia carries out massive UAV attack on Ukrzaliznytsia repair plant in Zaporizhia

09:48 02.05.2025
On the night of May 2, Ukrainian defenders destroy 64 out of 150 drones used by enemy

On the night of May 2, Ukrainian defenders destroy 64 out of 150 drones used by enemy

09:20 02.05.2025
Number of wounded as result of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia rises to 29

Number of wounded as result of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia rises to 29

10:35 01.05.2025
Seventy-four enemy UAVs shot down, 68 drone imitators fail to reach their targets

Seventy-four enemy UAVs shot down, 68 drone imitators fail to reach their targets

12:28 30.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Russians hit Ukraine with more than 100 drones overnight

Zelenskyy: Russians hit Ukraine with more than 100 drones overnight

09:38 30.04.2025
Number of Kharkiv attack victims grows to 45

Number of Kharkiv attack victims grows to 45

14:15 29.04.2025
Latvia will transfer 1,500 combat UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

Latvia will transfer 1,500 combat UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

10:48 25.04.2025
Enemy launches five strikes from UAVs on Kharkiv, private houses damaged

Enemy launches five strikes from UAVs on Kharkiv, private houses damaged

10:32 23.04.2025
Two people injured in UAV attack on Odesa region

Two people injured in UAV attack on Odesa region

09:45 23.04.2025
Massive Russian UAV strike on Poltava: three people injured

Massive Russian UAV strike on Poltava: three people injured

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: 70% of Hungarians support Ukraine's EU accession, don't drag us into your elections

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire will be violated – monitoring must be addressed swiftly

Countries that aided Russia will not participate in Ukraine's reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

LATEST

Zelenskyy hopes for security advisers' meeting in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: 70% of Hungarians support Ukraine's EU accession, don't drag us into your elections

Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

Zelenskyy orders law enforcement to prioritize recovery of embezzled Ukrainian assets moved abroad

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire will be violated – monitoring must be addressed swiftly

Countries that aided Russia will not participate in Ukraine's reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

Zelenskyy: In every security guarantee scenario, the top priority is a strong Ukrainian army

Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

AD
AD