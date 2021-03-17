Facts

11:16 17.03.2021

Ministry of Health increases interval between doses of Covishield vaccine to 90 days - Liashko

2 min read
Ministry of Health increases interval between doses of Covishield vaccine to 90 days - Liashko

The Ministry of Health has extended the interval between doses of COVID-19 Covishield vaccine to 90 days, minor changes will be made to the national vaccination plan.

As chief sanitary doctor, Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko told reporters, the changes were made on the recommendations of the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunoprophylaxis.

Liashko said that according to the results of clinical studies and vaccination practice, the intervals between the first and second vaccine doses were also recommended to be increased to 12 weeks by NTGEI of Canada, Germany, and France.

"Taking into account the position of the NTGEI and the results of international studies, the operational headquarters of the Ministry of Health decided that in order to achieve the maximum level of immune protection when using the vaccine from Oxford/AstraZeneca (CoviShield) produced by Serum Institute of India and SK Bioscience, it is advisable to increase the initial interval between doses. This does not contradict the manufacturer's instructions, which provides for such an interval within 4-12 weeks," Liashko said.

At the same time, he said that the implementation of this recommendation of the NTGEI will require the Ministry of Health to slightly adjust the approaches to the vaccination campaign at the first stages and make changes to the national vaccination plan.

"Already today, March 17, a conference call with the regions is planned to clarify the details of the implementation of this recommendation," Liashko said.

As reported, currently in Ukraine, vaccination against COVID-19 is carried out with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which is produced at the facilities of the Serum Institute (India) and has the local (trade) name of Covishield. The vaccine is supplied to Ukraine in ten-dose vials. After opening the vial, the vaccine must be used within six hours.

As of Wednesday morning, 71,922 people were vaccinated with the first dose of CoviShield vaccine in Ukraine.

Tags: #vaccine #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:55 17.03.2021
Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

11:03 17.03.2021
British Ambassador to Ukraine vaccinated against COVID-19 with AstraZeneca

British Ambassador to Ukraine vaccinated against COVID-19 with AstraZeneca

09:38 17.03.2021
Daily COVID-19 cases still growing in Ukraine, 11,833 new cases recorded in past day

Daily COVID-19 cases still growing in Ukraine, 11,833 new cases recorded in past day

15:49 16.03.2021
Religious leaders of Ukraine publicly vaccinated against COVID-19

Religious leaders of Ukraine publicly vaccinated against COVID-19

15:34 16.03.2021
Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

14:38 16.03.2021
EU countries cannot share COVID-19 vaccines with Ukraine due to disruption of supply schedule – Kuleba

EU countries cannot share COVID-19 vaccines with Ukraine due to disruption of supply schedule – Kuleba

17:21 15.03.2021
Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

15:26 15.03.2021
Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

15:16 15.03.2021
First inoculation against COVID-19 reduces risk of infection by 76% – Zelensky

First inoculation against COVID-19 reduces risk of infection by 76% – Zelensky

09:12 15.03.2021
Ukraine sees decline in daily cases of COVID-19

Ukraine sees decline in daily cases of COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

Prosecutor General: investigating authorities do not bring me materials on Medvedchuk

Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Shmyhal urges local authorities to strengthen quarantine restrictions if necessary

LATEST

Iran cynically tries to hide true causes of downing UIA plane – Kuleba

More than 90% of Ukrainians consider electricity, gas tariffs too high – poll

Poroshenko's lawyers warn everyone involved in organizing political persecution of fifth president about liability

Prosecutor General: issue of returning funds stolen by Lazarenko to Ukraine is not that easy

Prosecutor General: investigating authorities do not bring me materials on Medvedchuk

Venediktova: issue of holding MPs accountable for voting on Kharkiv agreements is more of abstraction

Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

Ukrainian IT companies raise $571 mln in investments in 2020 – AVentures Capital

Lithuanian President to visit Ukraine on Thursday

Shmyhal urges local authorities to strengthen quarantine restrictions if necessary

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD