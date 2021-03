UK to never recognize sham 'referendum' of Russia in Crimea – ambassador

Great Britain will never recognize a sham "referendum" of Russia in Crimea, which is blatant disrespect for Ukrainian and international norms, British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said.

"Seven years ago, Russia held a sham 'referendum' in an attempt to legitimize its illegal control of the peninsula. The UK will never recognize this blatant disrespect for Ukrainian and international norms. Our message remains clear: Russia must return Crimea to Ukraine," Simmons wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.