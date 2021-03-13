Ukraine records 13,276 COVID-19 cases, 243 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukrainian medics diagnosed 13,276 people with coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and 4,897 recoveries and 243 deaths were recorded, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine registered 13,276 new COVID-19 cases as of March 13, 2021. In particular, 710 children and 382 medical workers contracted the virus. Over the past day, 3,967 persons were hospitalized, 243 died, and 4,897 recovered," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday morning.

As many as 12,946 new cases were recorded on March 12, March 11 saw 9,084 new cases, the minister reported 6,377 new cases on March 10, 3,261 on March 9, and 5,572 on March 8.

As of Saturday morning, Ukraine has recorded a total of 1,451,744 coronavirus cases, including 28,158 deaths and 1,219,773 recoveries.

The largest numbers of new confirmed cases were recorded in Kyiv (1,049), Zhytomyr region (971), Vynnitsia region (933), Kyiv region (913), Lviv region (879), and Kharkiv region (837).