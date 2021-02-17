Facts

Supreme Court leaves one of lawsuits in connection with closure of three TV channels unchanged to eliminate shortcomings

The Supreme Court has left the claim of Novyny 24 Hodyny (24 Hours News) on the application of sanctions against them unchanged to eliminate the shortcomings, the Supreme Court told Interfax-Ukraine.

"On February 15, 2021, the Administrative Court of Cassation, as part of the Supreme Court, received a claim from Novyny 24 Hodyny LLC ... by the ruling of February 16 ... the statement of claim was left without progress and the plaintiff was set a 10-day period from the date of receipt of this ruling to eliminate the shortcomings," the court reported on Wednesday.

