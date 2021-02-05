Facts

19:40 05.02.2021

Rada proposes to ban journalists from 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK from working in parliament

MP Roman Lozinsky (from the Holos faction) proposes not to let the journalists of the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels, against which sanctions were imposed, into the building of the Verkhovna Rada.

"The overwhelming majority of MPs with a pro-Ukrainian position insist that so-called journalists from pro-Russian channels do not work in the Ukrainian parliament," Lozinsky said at a plenary session on Friday.

He said, despite the sanctions imposed on the television channels, their journalists and cameramen continue to work in parliament, in particular, on the third floor [where the press center is currently located].

Tags: #tv_channels #rada
