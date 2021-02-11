Over 40% of Ukrainians support sanctions against TV channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK

43% of Ukrainians support the decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the enactment of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) regarding sanctions against TV channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, according to a survey conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from February 5 to 7.

According to the survey about support of the decision of the President and the National Security and Defense Council to ban the broadcast of three TV channels, 43% of those polled, answered that they support it, 40.3% do not support it. So, in the west and in the center there are more of those who support the decision, and in the south, east and Donbas there are more of those who do not support the decision.

Most of supporters are the voters of the European Solidarity, the Servant of the People and the Strength and Honor party, least of supporters are the voters of the Opposition Platform - For Life. The Batkivschyna voters have mixed thoughts.

At the same time, 34.6% of respondents consider the ban as a necessary step to protect the state, while 40.8%, on the contrary, consider this step to be erroneous, which leads to restrictions of human rights. The support is relatively prevalent in the west and in the center; in the south, east and Donbas there are more of those who consider such step as a mistake.

The all-Ukrainian public opinion poll "Omnibus" was conducted by the method of computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI). Based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers, 2,005 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine were interviewed (except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

As part of the survey, an experiment was conducted, according to which half of the randomly selected respondents were asked one question, the second half - the second question. As a result, about 1,000 respondents answered each question.

The sample is representative for the adult population (aged 18 and over) in Ukraine. The sample does not include territories that are temporarily not controlled by Ukrainian authorities - the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the survey was conducted only in the territory controlled by Ukrainian authorities.

The statistical error of the sample of about 1,000 respondents (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) does not exceed 3.4% for indicators close to 50%, 3% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% - for indicators close to 10%, 1.5% - for indicators close to 5%.