Facts

11:49 06.02.2021

UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission concerned about sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK

The cessation of broadcasting of the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK television channels "will impact on freedom of expression in Ukraine," the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission said.

"The decision resulted in the immediate repeal of the broadcasting licenses of these channels and to ceasing their broadcast. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights [OHCHR] is concerned that this will impact on freedom of expression in Ukraine," the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission said in a statement released on Facebook.

"States are under the obligation to respect, protect and ensure the right to freedom of expression, including the right to seek, receive and impart diverse information and ideas," the statement said.

It is also reported that the mission's experts are currently assessing the compliance of this decision with international human rights law.

It is noted that the OHCHR's key preliminary concerns relate to the necessity and proportionality of the restrictions on freedom of expression in Ukraine. "While we acknowledge countering disinformation as a legitimate activity of states, it is important to find a balanced approach to avoid disproportionate restrictions of the right to freedom of expression," the statement said.

As reported, Zelensky on February 2 enforced a decision by the National Security and Defense Council effectively blocking the operations of the television channels 112, NewsOne, and ZiK, which are believed to be associated with Viktor Medvedchuk, one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life party.

According to the decision, personal special economic and other restrictive measures will be applied, in particular, to Taras Kozak and such legal entities as Ariadna TV LLC, Novy Format TV LLC, TV Vybor LLC, 112-TV TV and Radio Company LLC, Lider TV LLC, Partner TV LLC, News 24 Hours LLC, and New Communications LLC.

