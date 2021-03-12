E95 highway in Chernihiv region to be repaired to border with Belarus by year end

Head of Chernihiv Regional State Administration Hanna Kovalenko has presented ten largest infrastructure projects that are planned to be implemented in the region by the end of this year under the state program Big Construction.

The website of the regional administration reported that the most ambitious project will be the overhaul of the M-01 highway (part of the E-95 international highway) Kyiv-Chernihiv-Novi Yarylovychi, for the implementation of which credit assistance from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank was attracted. The length of the road section to be overhauled is 80 km, of which 37 km are in Chernihiv region.

"In Ukraine, the implementation of the state program Big Construction continues, the goal of which is a new quality of infrastructure in Ukraine. Among them are projects related to the social, medical and cultural spheres, as well as creating a new quality of roads and road infrastructure. They concern every resident of Chernihiv region," noted Kovalenko.

Other projects include the creation and modernization of the reception and diagnostic departments of referral hospitals (a total of nine facilities, including Chernihiv regional and a number of city and district hospitals), the reconstruction of the surgical building of the ENT department of Chernihiv regional hospital, the construction of a school in the village of Hryhorivka, Bakhmach district, to replace the buildings built in 1905, reconstruction of a school in the village of Zhuravka, Varvynsky district, built in 1989, overhaul of a school in the town of Horodnia and a gymnasium in the town of Ichnia.

A project for the restoration of the national historical and cultural reserve Kachanivka, the reconstruction of one of the architectural monuments for a hub of social partnership and institutional development, the restoration of Chernihiv Regional Philharmonic were also presented.