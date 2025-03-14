Interfax-Ukraine

10:42 14.03.2025

Some 30 projects within NEFCO Green Recovery Program for Ukraine completed

Photo: Jussi Ratilainen for Nefco

(The news item issued on March 13 corrected)

The Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO) has already completed 30 projects within the framework of the Green Recovery Program for Ukraine, created in response to Russian aggression in 2022, NEFCO Investment Advisor Yulia Shevchuk said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are actively working within this program. It currently covers over 60 projects, and several more are at the development stage. Despite the war, we have already managed to complete 30 projects. The main areas of our work are improving the energy efficiency of public sector buildings, reconstruction and construction of new housing for internally displaced persons, as well as projects related to critical infrastructure. We work in the areas of water supply, heat supply and waste management, contributing to their modernization and sustainable development," Shevchuk said.

In total, the NEFCO Green Recovery Program for Ukraine has attracted more than EUR323 million. Approximately two-thirds of this was provided by the European Union, one-third by the NEFCO founders, the countries of Northern Europe (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland), as well as the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) and the Nordic Environmental Development Fund (NMF).

