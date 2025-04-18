Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:58 18.04.2025

Kamet Steel continues to implement energy-efficient projects to save electricity

2 min read
Kamet Steel continues to implement energy-efficient projects to save electricity

Kamet Steel, a plant belonging to the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group and located in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, continues to implement, together with the YASNO Energy Efficiency company, energy-efficient projects to reduce electricity consumption.

According to the press release, following the results of two energy service projects successfully implemented at the end of last year in the network and substation shop, the total savings for the enterprise in monetary terms already exceed UAH 8 million.

It is specified that energy-efficient solutions were implemented at substations that provide power supply for technological processes of metallurgical production. In particular, at one of the key substations, constructive measures were taken, thanks to which all consumers were transferred to the first class of power supply from their own 6 kV networks, which allowed us to significantly reduce the payment for the electricity used.

For the technical implementation of the power redistribution, a new cable line was laid almost one and a half kilometers long and the cable structures were restored to optimal design characteristics: a water reduction system and waterproofing were performed, and a new cell of the complete distribution device was installed, thus increasing the reliability and quality of electricity supply.

According to the results of three months of project work, the average savings in the payment for the electricity consumed is UAH 1.9 million per month.

Another energy-saving project, implemented together with YASNO Energy Efficiency experts, is the introduction of modern technology for receiving direct current. At Kamet Steel power plant, the DC motor-generators were replaced with two units consisting of a step-down transformer and a converter, the operation of which allows to significantly reduce the consumption of active electricity. In monetary terms, the savings amount to an average of UAH 800,000 per month.

Kamet Steel is part of the Metinvest group.

Tags: #energy #projects #kamet_steel #efficiency

MORE ABOUT

16:15 17.04.2025
Russia preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy after Easter – Zelenskyy

Russia preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy after Easter – Zelenskyy

13:59 15.04.2025
Ukrainian govt approves bill to strengthen energy companies' responsibility for energy security

Ukrainian govt approves bill to strengthen energy companies' responsibility for energy security

12:49 15.04.2025
Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

11:24 15.04.2025
EBRD extends risk cover to Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine to enable EUR 100 mln for energy investments

EBRD extends risk cover to Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine to enable EUR 100 mln for energy investments

20:51 08.04.2025
Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

21:10 03.04.2025
AFU General Staff: Defense Forces adhere to terms of 'energy truce,' strike solely at military targets of occupiers

AFU General Staff: Defense Forces adhere to terms of 'energy truce,' strike solely at military targets of occupiers

12:45 01.04.2025
Ukraine's Kormotech aims to generate 15% of its own electricity by 2027

Ukraine's Kormotech aims to generate 15% of its own electricity by 2027

20:49 28.03.2025
Facts of damage to energy infrastructure as result of Russian shelling to be provided to USA – Zelenskyy

Facts of damage to energy infrastructure as result of Russian shelling to be provided to USA – Zelenskyy

19:50 26.03.2025
Norway provides $95 mln for gas purchases for Ukraine – govt

Norway provides $95 mln for gas purchases for Ukraine – govt

10:52 18.03.2025
Deficit of Energy Support Fund does not cover applications of energy companies for $500 mln - Haluschenko

Deficit of Energy Support Fund does not cover applications of energy companies for $500 mln - Haluschenko

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Macro situation in Ukraine in Q1 2025 better than previous expectations - Finance Minister

Centrenergo suffers about EUR250 mln in losses from Russian attacks -

Energoatom plans to repair all 9 units of controlled NPPs by late Aug - Kotin

LATEST

Light industry entrepreneurs ask Zelenskyy to intervene in situation regarding pressure on them by law enforcers in favor of importers

Naftogaz has scenario for winter with consumption restrictions, but unlikely to allow it

War risk insurance system can start working quite quickly after adoption of relevant bill

Interpipe increasing its presence in Middle East and North Africa

Ukraine to attract $84 mln from World Bank within HOPE project

Novus opens third new supermarket in 2025

Adding 5% of bioethanol to fuel from May 1 won't significantly affect its price at gas stations – Parallel owner Dubinin

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

AD
AD