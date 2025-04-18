Kamet Steel continues to implement energy-efficient projects to save electricity

Kamet Steel, a plant belonging to the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group and located in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, continues to implement, together with the YASNO Energy Efficiency company, energy-efficient projects to reduce electricity consumption.

According to the press release, following the results of two energy service projects successfully implemented at the end of last year in the network and substation shop, the total savings for the enterprise in monetary terms already exceed UAH 8 million.

It is specified that energy-efficient solutions were implemented at substations that provide power supply for technological processes of metallurgical production. In particular, at one of the key substations, constructive measures were taken, thanks to which all consumers were transferred to the first class of power supply from their own 6 kV networks, which allowed us to significantly reduce the payment for the electricity used.

For the technical implementation of the power redistribution, a new cable line was laid almost one and a half kilometers long and the cable structures were restored to optimal design characteristics: a water reduction system and waterproofing were performed, and a new cell of the complete distribution device was installed, thus increasing the reliability and quality of electricity supply.

According to the results of three months of project work, the average savings in the payment for the electricity consumed is UAH 1.9 million per month.

Another energy-saving project, implemented together with YASNO Energy Efficiency experts, is the introduction of modern technology for receiving direct current. At Kamet Steel power plant, the DC motor-generators were replaced with two units consisting of a step-down transformer and a converter, the operation of which allows to significantly reduce the consumption of active electricity. In monetary terms, the savings amount to an average of UAH 800,000 per month.

Kamet Steel is part of the Metinvest group.