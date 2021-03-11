Daily COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 9,000

Ukraine has reported 9,084 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, 5,330 recoveries, and 262 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine registered 9,084 new COVID-19 cases on March 11, 2021, among them 442 children and 348 healthcare workers. Over the past day, 4,250 patients have been hospitalized, 262 have died, and 5,330 have recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Ukraine reported 5,377 new COVID-19 cases on March 10, 3,261 on March 9, and 5,572 new cases of COVID-19 on March 8.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine stands at 1.426 million, including 27,685 deaths and 1.210 million recoveries.