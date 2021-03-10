Facts

09:27 10.03.2021

We wait for Russia's reaction to peace plan for resolving conflict in Donbas - Yermak

2 min read
We wait for Russia's reaction to peace plan for resolving conflict in Donbas - Yermak

We wait for Russia's reaction to peace plan for resolving conflict in Donbas - Yermak

KYIV. March 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The head of the President's office Andriy Yermak said that within the framework of the Normandy format, Ukraine, Germany and France have developed a plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas and are currently awaiting a reaction from the Russian side as a participant in the negotiations.

"Today there is a concrete plan on the table - a peace plan proposed by Germany and France, finalized by Ukraine. And we believe that it absolutely corresponds to the spirit and principle of the Minsk agreements, it complies with the norms of international law. If Russia today declares its readiness regarding the end of the war, the reintegration of the occupied territories into Ukraine, the return of our citizens, this will meet all the criteria [...] we are waiting for the position of Russia," Yermak said during the online discussion "Conflict in the East of Ukraine: Prospects for 2021" in the evening, March 9.

According to Yermak, "the developed peace plan at this stage is the so-called "clusters" - logical steps in accordance with the spirit and principle of the Minsk agreements, international law."

"Within the framework of the Normandy format, a very powerful step was taken, which we are discussing today, and I hope that in a week or two it will be the subject of a powerful discussion during a videoconference in the Normandy format - these are the so-called "clusters" [...] which, if agreed, could become the basis for a roadmap that would really end with the establishment of peace in Donbas, the return and reintegration of the occupied territories into Ukraine and the holding of local elections," he said.

As the head of the President's office said, "Russia must clearly say whether it is ready to follow the path of establishing peace in Donbas, or it does not want peace in Ukraine. Then the whole world will understand this."

Tags: #normandy_format #donbas #yermak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:03 10.03.2021
Kremlin has no info on Donbas settlement plan allegedly proposed by France, Germany

Kremlin has no info on Donbas settlement plan allegedly proposed by France, Germany

11:52 09.03.2021
Zelensky announces preparations for Normandy Four meeting; if it fails, plans to meet with Normandy leaders separately

Zelensky announces preparations for Normandy Four meeting; if it fails, plans to meet with Normandy leaders separately

10:11 09.03.2021
OSCE SMM records 106 ceasefire violations in Donbas over past weekend

OSCE SMM records 106 ceasefire violations in Donbas over past weekend

13:57 08.03.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once per day – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once per day – JFO HQ

12:03 08.03.2021
British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

13:55 05.03.2021
U.S. participation in Normandy Four may play important role in ending war in Donbas – Yermak

U.S. participation in Normandy Four may play important role in ending war in Donbas – Yermak

12:44 05.03.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians support govt's implementation of Minsk agreements on Donbas - poll

Almost half of Ukrainians support govt's implementation of Minsk agreements on Donbas - poll

15:39 04.03.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians in favor of implementation of Minsk Agreements on Donbas – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians in favor of implementation of Minsk Agreements on Donbas – poll

09:35 04.03.2021
Strengthening of EU, US sanctions against Russia necessary to reduce aggravation in Donbas - Kravchuk

Strengthening of EU, US sanctions against Russia necessary to reduce aggravation in Donbas - Kravchuk

09:25 04.03.2021
Armed Forces' soldier receives bullet wound as result of shelling of positions by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas

Armed Forces' soldier receives bullet wound as result of shelling of positions by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine present 12 points to strengthen strategic partnership between two states

Four NATO ships enter water area of Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry

MFA denies info about supply of Ukrainian weapons to Belarus for commission of terrorist acts

Kremlin has no info on Donbas settlement plan allegedly proposed by France, Germany

LATEST

Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine present 12 points to strengthen strategic partnership between two states

Four NATO ships enter water area of Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry

MFA denies info about supply of Ukrainian weapons to Belarus for commission of terrorist acts

Ukraine may be left without chicken meat shortly – EBA

Congress of Judges elects three of four members of HCJ according to their quota

MFA calls on Israeli Ambassador to put discussions on preserving national memory to historians aside

Issue of national minorities rights protection should not be politicized - Kuleba

Consideration of Antonenko's case postponed, he stays in custody - media

Israeli Ambassador demands cancellation of decision on naming Ternopil Stadium after Shukhevych

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD