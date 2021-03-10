We wait for Russia's reaction to peace plan for resolving conflict in Donbas - Yermak

KYIV. March 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The head of the President's office Andriy Yermak said that within the framework of the Normandy format, Ukraine, Germany and France have developed a plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas and are currently awaiting a reaction from the Russian side as a participant in the negotiations.

"Today there is a concrete plan on the table - a peace plan proposed by Germany and France, finalized by Ukraine. And we believe that it absolutely corresponds to the spirit and principle of the Minsk agreements, it complies with the norms of international law. If Russia today declares its readiness regarding the end of the war, the reintegration of the occupied territories into Ukraine, the return of our citizens, this will meet all the criteria [...] we are waiting for the position of Russia," Yermak said during the online discussion "Conflict in the East of Ukraine: Prospects for 2021" in the evening, March 9.

According to Yermak, "the developed peace plan at this stage is the so-called "clusters" - logical steps in accordance with the spirit and principle of the Minsk agreements, international law."

"Within the framework of the Normandy format, a very powerful step was taken, which we are discussing today, and I hope that in a week or two it will be the subject of a powerful discussion during a videoconference in the Normandy format - these are the so-called "clusters" [...] which, if agreed, could become the basis for a roadmap that would really end with the establishment of peace in Donbas, the return and reintegration of the occupied territories into Ukraine and the holding of local elections," he said.

As the head of the President's office said, "Russia must clearly say whether it is ready to follow the path of establishing peace in Donbas, or it does not want peace in Ukraine. Then the whole world will understand this."