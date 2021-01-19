Facts

17:22 19.01.2021

Court rules to leave Antonenko under arrest, despite deterioration of his health

1 min read
Court rules to leave Antonenko under arrest, despite deterioration of his health

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court has left in custody defendant in the Sheremet case Andriy Antonenko.

The court made the relevant decision at a session on Tuesday, thus refusing to satisfy the defense's motion on the need to change the preventive measure due to deterioration of his health, in particular, problems with the heart and cardiovascular system.

"The defense lawyer's petition ... to change the measure of restraint from detention to personal obligations to be dismissed," the court's ruling says.

In connection with the failure of one of the defenders to appear, the court postponed the consideration of the case of those accused of Sheremet's murder on the merits until February 2 at 14:00. The court is expected to start examining the case materials at the next hearing.

Tags: #antonenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:16 23.12.2019
Appeals Court upholds decision on arrest of suspect into Sheremet's murder case Antonenko

Appeals Court upholds decision on arrest of suspect into Sheremet's murder case Antonenko

17:07 23.12.2019
Investigators say substance similar to that found on mine seized from Antonenko was used to blow up Sheremet's car

Investigators say substance similar to that found on mine seized from Antonenko was used to blow up Sheremet's car

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Economic Court again suspends consideration of case on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

Source of recordings provides info that will allow tracking down masterminds of Sheremet's murder

SBI serves Tupytsky with charge of deliberate testimony, bribery of witness

Return of 9th, 11th grade students to full-scale education is essential - Shkarlet

Ukraine does not buy or plan to buy PCR tests produced in Russia – Stepanov

LATEST

Zelensky welcomes OSCE Chairwoman-in-Office Linde to Ukraine

Economic Court again suspends consideration of case on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

Swedish chairpersonship in OSCE to be supportive of inclusion of women in conflict solving – Linde

Ukraine to join EU Battery, Clean Hydrogen Alliances in near future – Stefanishyna

Ambassador Korniychuk about the UKRAINE.UA website: we must show the world the real Ukraine

Ukraine welcomes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – MFA

Digital Transformation Ministry considers it necessary to create independent Internet security regulator

All decisions of local self-government bodies on functioning of regional languages canceled in Zakarpattia

Source of recordings provides info that will allow tracking down masterminds of Sheremet's murder

Glovo launches third 'dark kitchen' in Kyiv, first in Dnipro

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD