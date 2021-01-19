Court rules to leave Antonenko under arrest, despite deterioration of his health

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court has left in custody defendant in the Sheremet case Andriy Antonenko.

The court made the relevant decision at a session on Tuesday, thus refusing to satisfy the defense's motion on the need to change the preventive measure due to deterioration of his health, in particular, problems with the heart and cardiovascular system.

"The defense lawyer's petition ... to change the measure of restraint from detention to personal obligations to be dismissed," the court's ruling says.

In connection with the failure of one of the defenders to appear, the court postponed the consideration of the case of those accused of Sheremet's murder on the merits until February 2 at 14:00. The court is expected to start examining the case materials at the next hearing.