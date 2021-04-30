Antonenko (Riffmaster) released from custody under 24-hour house arrest – court's ruling

Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv has changed the measure of restraint for Andriy Antonenko, a suspect in the Sheremet case, from custody to 24-hour house arrest.

The relevant ruling was made by the court on Friday, partially granting the defense motion.

"The defense lawyer's petition [...] to change the measure of restraint for accused Antonenko from detention to a personal obligation to partially grant: to change the accused [...] measure of restraint from detention in custody to 24-hour house arrest using electronic means of control, banning him from leaving his place of residence around the clock until June 29, 2021," the court said in an operative part of the ruling on Friday.

The court ordered Antonenko to come to the investigator on demand, to hand over documents for traveling abroad. Antonenko was released from custody in the courtroom.

At the hearing on Friday, the court continued consideration of the case of the accused on the merits, in particular, the examination of evidence in the case. The next court hearing is scheduled for May 18, 2021.