Ukraine records 9,144 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukrainian medics diagnosed 9,144 people with coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and 3,351 recoveries and 156 deaths have been recorded, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Ukraine registered 9,144 new COVID-19 cases as of March 6, 2021. In particular, 563 children and 299 medical workers contracted the virus. Over the past day, 3,309 persons were hospitalized, 156 died, and 3,351 recovered," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday morning.

As many as 10,155 new cases were recorded on March 5, March 4 saw 10,057 new cases, the minister reported 7,234 new cases on March 3, 5,336 on March 2, and 4,285 on March 1.

As of Saturday morning, Ukraine has recorded a total of 1.394 million coronavirus cases, including 26,919 deaths and 1.194 million recoveries.

The largest numbers of new confirmed cases were recorded in Kyiv city (682), Zhytomyr region (749), Vinnytsia region (714), Ivano-Frankivsk region (676), and Zakarpattia region (665).