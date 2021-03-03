Facts

14:39 03.03.2021

Zelensky: We feel support for Ukraine, not tension, in communication with U.S. Secretary of State

1 min read
Zelensky: We feel support for Ukraine, not tension, in communication with U.S. Secretary of State

 There are no tensions in relations between Ukraine and the United States, which is confirmed by the communication between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"As for the issue of relations with the United States. There was contact with the administration of President Biden. Foreign Minister Mr. Kuleba had communication with Mr. Blinken, I know the detailed content of their conversation. Nobody feels any tension in connection with this conversation… On the contrary, support from our strategic partner has been confirmed. That is how the things are standing now," Zelensky said at a joint briefing with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Tags: #united_states #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:20 03.03.2021
Ukraine can vaccinate five-seven mln people per month – Stepanov

Ukraine can vaccinate five-seven mln people per month – Stepanov

09:14 03.03.2021
Ukraine registers 7,235 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 2,000 up since previous day

Ukraine registers 7,235 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 2,000 up since previous day

17:40 02.03.2021
Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

15:42 02.03.2021
President of European Council: Fight against corruption, macro-financial aid, visa liberalization program conditioned on comprehensive judicial reform

President of European Council: Fight against corruption, macro-financial aid, visa liberalization program conditioned on comprehensive judicial reform

12:24 02.03.2021
Ukraine to strengthen cooperation with NATO's medical rehabilitation Trust Fund

Ukraine to strengthen cooperation with NATO's medical rehabilitation Trust Fund

10:22 02.03.2021
U.S. Department of Defense announces new $125 mln aid to Ukraine

U.S. Department of Defense announces new $125 mln aid to Ukraine

09:51 02.03.2021
Ukraine expects to receive nearly $3 bln from IMF in 2021 – Zelensky's advisor

Ukraine expects to receive nearly $3 bln from IMF in 2021 – Zelensky's advisor

09:14 01.03.2021
Ukraine registers 4,285 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 4,285 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

11:54 27.02.2021
Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B', outlook stable

Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B', outlook stable

11:17 27.02.2021
Ukraine records 8,172 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 8,172 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Supreme Court to consider claims to recognize unlawful Zelensky's decree on sanctions against Medvedchuk's channels

Supreme Court puts on hold lawsuit to challenge Zelensky's decree on Tupytsky removal

European Council President announces adoption of 'important decisions' regarding Russia after visiting Ukraine

Ukraine to remain in winter time if Rada has time to vote bill before March 25 – MP

Kyiv considers statement of so called 'DPR' as threat of one-side withdrawal of Russian side from 'ceasefire regime' - Kravchuk

LATEST

Supreme Court to consider claims to recognize unlawful Zelensky's decree on sanctions against Medvedchuk's channels

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Kuleba: Slovak PM undermines friendly, sincere relations between Ukraine, Slovakia with his incorrect statements

Supreme Court puts on hold lawsuit to challenge Zelensky's decree on Tupytsky removal

H&M to open first store in Kharkiv in Nikolsky shopping mall

European Council President announces adoption of 'important decisions' regarding Russia after visiting Ukraine

Ukraine to remain in winter time if Rada has time to vote bill before March 25 – MP

Kyiv considers statement of so called 'DPR' as threat of one-side withdrawal of Russian side from 'ceasefire regime' - Kravchuk

CoE President promises to accelerate supply of vaccines from COVID-19 to Ukraine under COVAX mechanism

Zelensky counts on condemnation of Russian aggression against Ukraine by EC following results of late March meeting

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD