Zelensky: We feel support for Ukraine, not tension, in communication with U.S. Secretary of State

There are no tensions in relations between Ukraine and the United States, which is confirmed by the communication between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"As for the issue of relations with the United States. There was contact with the administration of President Biden. Foreign Minister Mr. Kuleba had communication with Mr. Blinken, I know the detailed content of their conversation. Nobody feels any tension in connection with this conversation… On the contrary, support from our strategic partner has been confirmed. That is how the things are standing now," Zelensky said at a joint briefing with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Kyiv on Wednesday.