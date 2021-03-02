Facts

16:06 02.03.2021

Residents of occupied territories watch Dim TV channel

The state TV channel Dim started broadcasting on March 1 to residents of the temporarily occupied territories via the ASTRA-4A satellite.

According to the channel's website, today Dim is already being watched in Donetsk, Makiyivka, Horlivka, Sudak, Yevpatoria, Simferopol and many other cities, as evidenced by photographs that local residents distribute on social networks and also send to the channel's editorial office.

"From March 1, we started broadcasting via the Astra satellite, and also increased the number of analog and digital signal transmitters along the contact line in Donbas. Thanks to this, Dim can be watched in almost all the cities of the temporarily occupied territories. We receive messages from residents of Donbas and Crimea. They note that the satellite signal is of high quality, the 'image' on the screens is wonderful," the Dim TV channel chief editor Oleksiy Matsuka said.

He showed photographs of the occupied cities, in which residents showed the broadcast of the Dim TV channel.

"They started up in the morning, and in the afternoon they have already received a lot of positive feedback. Our compatriots, who are now behind the disengagement line in Donbas, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, share their emotions in messengers and phone calls," Director General of the state enterprise International Broadcasting Multimedia Platform of Ukraine Yulia Ostrovska said.

She said that thanks to satellite broadcasting, the TV channel is now available in the free territory of Ukraine.

On March 1, 2021, the Dim TV channel significantly expanded its broadcasting by going to the Astra satellite and including ten new transmitters. Now the analog and digital signal to the temporarily occupied Crimea and part of the Donbas is provided through 18 transmitters. Also, from March 1, the online broadcast is available on the channel's website. You can continue to watch the programs on the Dim channel on YouTube and social networks.

Tags: #tv #donbas
