Ukraine registers 4,285 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 4,285 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday.

"Ukraine recorded 4,285 new COVID-19 cases on March 1, 2021. In particular, the virus was contracted by 258 children and 93 medical workers. Over the past day, 1,779 persons were hospitalized, 68 died and 1,701 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Monday.

As of Monday morning, Ukraine has reported a total of 1,352,134 coronavirus cases, including 26,050 deaths and 1,171,724 recoveries.