14:00 27.02.2021

Ukrainian side to discuss intensification of shelling in Donbas, blocking of intl humanitarian aid at TCG on March 3

The Ukrainian side intends at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on March 3 to discuss the recent situation in Donbas, when Russian occupation forces are intensifying shelling and blocking the delivery of humanitarian aid from international organizations to the uncontrolled territory.

"The Ukrainian side notes that the shelling of settlements, blocking humanitarian convoys, the shelling of infrastructure facilities to create a humanitarian catastrophe, intensifying the shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which the occupying forces have been resorting to recently, testify to the attempts of their leadership to artificially complicate the situation on the front line and use this complication for political speculation," the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said on Telegram.

"The Ukrainian side has sent appropriate notes to the OSCE SMM and intends to raise this issue for discussion during the next TCG meeting, which is expected on March 3. We are also waiting for the corresponding reaction of the partner states and the leadership of international organizations," the report says.

In addition, the Ukrainian side in the TCG informed that 11 trucks with UN humanitarian cargo, which the Russian forces did not allow to enter the territory not controlled by Ukraine, were sent to Severodonetsk.

