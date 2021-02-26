Facts

15:22 26.02.2021

Participation in elections to Russia's State Duma of residents of occupied Donbas, Crimea to call into question their legitimacy – Ukraine's MFA

1 min read
Participation in elections to Russia's State Duma of residents of occupied Donbas, Crimea to call into question their legitimacy – Ukraine's MFA

The intentions of Russia to ensure voting of residents of the occupied regions of Donbas in the State Duma of Russia is another attempt to violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"The intentions to ensure the voting of residents of the temporarily occupied regions of Donbas in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation is another attempt to violate the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The participation of residents of certain regions of Donbas in Russian elections and plebiscites, as well as the issuance of Russian passports to them, are illegal," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Nikolenko said Russia deliberately destroys the Minsk agreements and aggravates the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

"The participation in these elections of residents of Donbas, as well as residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea, will call into question their legitimacy, and the results of such a vote will not be recognized by either Ukraine or the international community. We call on Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories not to participate in these elections," the spokesperson said.

Tags: #crimea #donbas #foreign_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:41 26.02.2021
'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

15:20 26.02.2021
Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

14:35 26.02.2021
Normandy Four summit needed for progress on Donbas war resolution – Kuleba

Normandy Four summit needed for progress on Donbas war resolution – Kuleba

14:19 26.02.2021
Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

13:48 26.02.2021
Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

13:09 26.02.2021
Crimea was Ukraine's heart and it was torn out seven years ago – Zelensky

Crimea was Ukraine's heart and it was torn out seven years ago – Zelensky

12:29 26.02.2021
Lithuanian MFA: Sanctions against Russia will continue until it stops its occupation of part of Ukraine

Lithuanian MFA: Sanctions against Russia will continue until it stops its occupation of part of Ukraine

10:50 26.02.2021
EU to consider Ukraine's ideas on Crimea de-occupation

EU to consider Ukraine's ideas on Crimea de-occupation

10:29 26.02.2021
We commemorate memory of thousands of people who bravely protested Russia's disgraceful land-grab from Ukraine – UK Ambassador

We commemorate memory of thousands of people who bravely protested Russia's disgraceful land-grab from Ukraine – UK Ambassador

10:13 26.02.2021
Ukraine calls on all partners to join Crimean platform to de-occupy Crimea, bring Russia to justice – MFA

Ukraine calls on all partners to join Crimean platform to de-occupy Crimea, bring Russia to justice – MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

LATEST

Ukrainians will be able to return from Israel on a special flight in early March - the Embassy

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

Zelensky increases staff of NSDC apparatus to 237 employees, approves its new structure – decree

One enemy attack launched on Ukraine's positions, with no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Supreme Court receives claim of 112 Ukraine TV channel in respect of which sanctions were imposed

Cyberattack on government e-document management system may be linked with Russian hackers - NSDC

Liashko: Neither British, nor South African, nor Brazilian strains of COVID-19 identified in Ukraine

Court agrees in saying Ukrainian police legally stop investigation in case involving incumbent U.S. president – Interior ministry

Ukrainian govt, local authorities moving to new level of cooperation in implementation of various projects in 2021 – President's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD