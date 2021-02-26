Participation in elections to Russia's State Duma of residents of occupied Donbas, Crimea to call into question their legitimacy – Ukraine's MFA

The intentions of Russia to ensure voting of residents of the occupied regions of Donbas in the State Duma of Russia is another attempt to violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"The intentions to ensure the voting of residents of the temporarily occupied regions of Donbas in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation is another attempt to violate the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The participation of residents of certain regions of Donbas in Russian elections and plebiscites, as well as the issuance of Russian passports to them, are illegal," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Nikolenko said Russia deliberately destroys the Minsk agreements and aggravates the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

"The participation in these elections of residents of Donbas, as well as residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea, will call into question their legitimacy, and the results of such a vote will not be recognized by either Ukraine or the international community. We call on Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories not to participate in these elections," the spokesperson said.