Foreign ministry launches English-language official website of Ukraine for foreign audiences

Ukraine has launched its own official website Ukraine.ua for foreign audiences.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, this online portal is designed to form a positive image of the state abroad.

The English version of the site is currently running, but French, German, Spanish, Arabic and Chinese language versions are planned to be launched in 2021.

The website was created for the world to learn about the real Ukraine: creative, dynamic, innovative, the country of diversity and beautiful nature, the country of freedom and dignity, the country where millennial history and culture are complemented by an ambitious vision of the future, the Foreign Ministry said.

On the website one can find a lot of information about the country and get acquainted with opportunities for study, investment or travel.

There are hundreds of high-quality images of Ukraine, its nature, cultural heritage, traditions and talented people in the official photo bank on the website.