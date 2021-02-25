Facts

09:10 25.02.2021

Ukraine records 8,147 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine has reported 8,147 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection cases, 3,889 recoveries, and 135 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine registered 8,147 new COVID-19 cases on February 25, 2021, among them 483 children and 301 healthcare workers. Over the past day, 2,770 patients were hospitalized, 135 died, and 3,889 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine stands at 1.326 million, including 25,596 deaths and 1.159 million recoveries.

