18:10 24.02.2021

Razumkov sees no reason for early parliamentary elections

 Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov sees no grounds for holding early parliamentary elections.

"Today I see no reason for the early termination of the activities of the parliament of the ninth convocation," Razumkov told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that currently there is not a single reason for the early termination of the work of the Verkhovna Rada, which are stipulated in the Constitution.

According to him, there is a mono-majority in parliament, which acts as a coalition, the Cabinet of Ministers is working and the Prime Minister is performing his functions.

"If we are talking about the norm, which is clearly written out and according to which there is a decision of the Constitutional Court, that the parliament could not meet for a plenary session within 30 days of one regular session, then, thanks God, there has never been such a thing in the parliament of the ninth convocation. [...] Therefore, there are no grounds here either," Razumkov said.

Tags: #elections #razumkov
