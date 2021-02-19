Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

Ukraine will not abandon the implementation of the Minsk agreements, at least until another platform is found with the involvement of additional partners, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov.

"The Ukrainian authorities will not leave Minsk and do not plan, because these are political and diplomatic commitments we took in 2014-2015. And our partners in the Normandy format, Germany and France, insist on this, and they warn us that we adhere to a single current working logistics platform, namely TCG, which was a product of the Normandy format," Reznikov said on the air of the Right to Power (Pravo na Vladu) program on the 1+1 TV channel on Thursday evening, February 18.

At the same time, he recalled that the Minsk agreements are not ideal, they require modernization.

"Our task is to sit down at the table with our partners and calmly, honestly and frankly convince them that certain points do not work and will never work," the Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories is convinced.

According to him, it is the Russian Federation that violates the Minsk agreements and this should be discussed, including in the UN General Assembly.

"Let me remind you that in the 'Set of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements' it was clearly stated that the contact line should run in certain positions. According to the agreements, Debaltseve should be in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government. More than 1,400 square kilometers of the territory are under the control of Russia, and not Ukraine, and this is incorrect only from the point of view of the Minsk agreements. That is, Russia has been violating them for a long time. At the same time, it is trying to make Ukraine a subject that allegedly left the Minsk process. We will not give them such a gift. We will defend our positions in Minsk agreements," said Reznikov.

To the host's question, "What can be the 'last straw' for Ukraine to start using a different strategy in relation to the implementation of the Minsk process, for example, can an aggravation at the front or Russian passportization in Donbas become such a factor?" Reznikov replied that "if Ukraine suspends any contacts with the TCG, people will suffer, therefore, regardless of any conditions, Ukraine must continue to work in the negotiation process to ensure the humanitarian needs of the people."