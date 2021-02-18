Facts

10:40 18.02.2021

Stronger Together: Ukraine, NATO to overcome all challenges in future – Kuleba

1 min read
Stronger Together: Ukraine, NATO to overcome all challenges in future – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will be able to jointly overcome all challenges in the future, the Foreign Ministry's press service said.

"Synergy is not just a fine word. It is a practical necessity, because together we are much stronger than just the sum of our efforts. I believe that together, Ukraine and NATO will be able to overcome any challenge that we may face in the future," the ministry said on Facebook.

The press service also said the Foreign Ministry and the NATO Information and Documentation Centre in Ukraine launched the Stronger Together project, which consists of a numbers of videos on cooperation between the Ukrainian government and NATO, in particular on Ukraine's contribution to strengthening Euro-Atlantic security.

Tags: #kuleba #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:40 17.02.2021
Ukraine plans to create Resilience Centre in line with NATO standards

Ukraine plans to create Resilience Centre in line with NATO standards

16:00 17.02.2021
NATO announces number of activities in 2021 to improve interoperability with Ukraine

NATO announces number of activities in 2021 to improve interoperability with Ukraine

08:52 17.02.2021
Minsk process has not yet exhausted its potential – Kuleba

Minsk process has not yet exhausted its potential – Kuleba

18:41 09.02.2021
Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

14:30 08.02.2021
Introduction of artificial control to curb mobility to throw humanity into even worse past than pandemic itself – Kuleba

Introduction of artificial control to curb mobility to throw humanity into even worse past than pandemic itself – Kuleba

16:26 06.02.2021
First stage of reforming Armed Forces significantly contributes to NATO compatibility – Defense Minister

First stage of reforming Armed Forces significantly contributes to NATO compatibility – Defense Minister

09:15 03.02.2021
Kuleba: Russia must be forced to respect human rights, freedoms

Kuleba: Russia must be forced to respect human rights, freedoms

10:42 02.02.2021
There is every reason to foresee United States to be more active in resolving conflict in Donbas – Kuleba

There is every reason to foresee United States to be more active in resolving conflict in Donbas – Kuleba

09:20 02.02.2021
Kuleba, Blinken reaffirm importance of Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, agree to make it more ambitious

Kuleba, Blinken reaffirm importance of Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, agree to make it more ambitious

11:16 01.02.2021
Zelensky: Ukraine's NATO membership is one of most important security issues in Europe

Zelensky: Ukraine's NATO membership is one of most important security issues in Europe

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian law enforcers serve Russia's Dpty Defense Minister with charges due to events in Debaltseve, Ilovaisk

Corpus delicti required for PrivatBank case – prosecutor general

PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

Ukraine records 6,237 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,225 people recovered – Stepanov

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

LATEST

Ukraine convenes UNGA meeting on situation in Crimea, Donbas in Feb - Permanent Ukraine's Rep

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's commitment to reform High Council of Justice, energy policy to conclude review of IMF programme

Ukrainian law enforcers serve Russia's Dpty Defense Minister with charges due to events in Debaltseve, Ilovaisk

Shmyhal to EU ambassadors: there is shortage of COVID-19 vaccines now, EU countries also feel it

More than hundred applicants run for SAPO head position - Venediktova

Ukraine intends to complete North Crimean Canal dam to exclude water supply to occupied Crimea

New SAPO head must work with Rotterdam + formula case – prosecutor general

Corpus delicti required for PrivatBank case – prosecutor general

PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

Georgian PM Gakharia announces his resignation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD