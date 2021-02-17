Facts

15:20 17.02.2021

Public catering from Feb 24 to be able to operate one hour longer, meeting restrictions to be mitigated by 20%

1 min read
Public catering from Feb 24 to be able to operate one hour longer, meeting restrictions to be mitigated by 20%

From February 24, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduces a "yellow" epidemic danger zone throughout Ukraine, which provides for some mitigation of the current quarantine restrictions.

According to Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, in particular, public catering will be able to work an hour longer from February 24.

"Yellow' level will be the base for the whole country until we reach the 'green' or 'red' level. These are the restrictions that are in force today with some relaxation. It is allowed to hold mass events (cultural, sports), subject to 4 sq. m of area for one person or room occupancy up to 50%, previously it was 5 sq. m per person. Groups of more than 20 people are also allowed to visit educational institutions," he said.

"We also provided that it is possible to hold matches of team game sports with the attendance of fans, but with some restrictions on the number of seats filled. We also allow restaurants, cafes, bars and canteens to work until 24:00. Earlier it was allowed until 23:00," added Stepanov.

Tags: #quarantine #catering
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 17.02.2021
Tough lockdown introduced in Prykarpattia due to 'critical situation' with COVID-19

Tough lockdown introduced in Prykarpattia due to 'critical situation' with COVID-19

14:49 17.02.2021
Ukrainian govt decides from Feb 24 to implement adaptive quarantine with some relaxation, extend it to April 30

Ukrainian govt decides from Feb 24 to implement adaptive quarantine with some relaxation, extend it to April 30

14:03 17.02.2021
Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

17:28 09.02.2021
Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine to be in effect from mid-late Feb – Liashko

Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine to be in effect from mid-late Feb – Liashko

14:59 05.02.2021
Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

11:20 04.02.2021
Quarantine to be extended until April 30, but this is not final date – PM

Quarantine to be extended until April 30, but this is not final date – PM

14:24 01.02.2021
Govt considering relaxation of quarantine measures in some regions of Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

Govt considering relaxation of quarantine measures in some regions of Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

19:45 25.01.2021
If decision made to return adaptive quarantine, changes to take effect in seven days – PM

If decision made to return adaptive quarantine, changes to take effect in seven days – PM

09:31 25.01.2021
Ukraine shifts from lockdown to 'orange' regime of quarantine restrictions

Ukraine shifts from lockdown to 'orange' regime of quarantine restrictions

15:02 16.01.2021
Quarantine in Azerbaijan extended until April

Quarantine in Azerbaijan extended until April

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

Supreme Court leaves one of lawsuits in connection with closure of three TV channels unchanged to eliminate shortcomings

Rada backs draft law on charge in absentia at first reading - 299 affirmative votes

Health Ministry launches info portal on vaccination against COVID-19

Delaying investigation of crimes committed during Revolution of Dignity unacceptable - Rada

LATEST

Venediktova hopes to bring all 'Maidan cases' to court by end of 2021

German Ambassador assumes visa-free travel for Ukrainians to be available for several more months

Ukraine plans to create Resilience Centre in line with NATO standards

Ukraine withdraws from CIS Agreement on coordination of interstate relations in postal, electrical communications

NATO announces number of activities in 2021 to improve interoperability with Ukraine

German Ambassador notes importance of judicial reform in Ukraine

Six activists, journalists detained after mass searches, arrests of Crimean Tatars in Crimea – MFA

Supreme Court leaves one of lawsuits in connection with closure of three TV channels unchanged to eliminate shortcomings

Police open criminal proceedings on facts of illegal searches, detentions in occupied Crimea

Rada backs draft law on charge in absentia at first reading - 299 affirmative votes

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD