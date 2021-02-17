Public catering from Feb 24 to be able to operate one hour longer, meeting restrictions to be mitigated by 20%

From February 24, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduces a "yellow" epidemic danger zone throughout Ukraine, which provides for some mitigation of the current quarantine restrictions.

According to Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, in particular, public catering will be able to work an hour longer from February 24.

"Yellow' level will be the base for the whole country until we reach the 'green' or 'red' level. These are the restrictions that are in force today with some relaxation. It is allowed to hold mass events (cultural, sports), subject to 4 sq. m of area for one person or room occupancy up to 50%, previously it was 5 sq. m per person. Groups of more than 20 people are also allowed to visit educational institutions," he said.

"We also provided that it is possible to hold matches of team game sports with the attendance of fans, but with some restrictions on the number of seats filled. We also allow restaurants, cafes, bars and canteens to work until 24:00. Earlier it was allowed until 23:00," added Stepanov.