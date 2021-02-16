Zelensky forms Advisory Council on promoting development of general secondary education system – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 55/2021 on the creation of an Advisory Council on promoting the development of the general secondary education system, according to the website of the head of state on Tuesday.

The project of the Advisory Council was proposed by Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. The council was headed by MP, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovations Serhiy Koleboshyn.

"The Advisory Council is created as an advisory body under the head of state [...] The main tasks of the Advisory Council are to monitor the modern educational space, the state of reforming the general secondary education system, and analyze Ukrainian legislation in this area," the website of the President's Office said.

Also, the Advisory Council will prepare proposals for ensuring the availability and high quality of general secondary education, the rights of participants in the educational process, improving the legislation of Ukraine on general secondary education and updating its main tasks.

Among the tasks of the council are to ensure the innovative development of general secondary education, the formation of the competencies of applicants for education, the assessment of student learning outcomes, the professional advancement of teachers, the observance of state guarantees, in particular, on remuneration, social and pension security.

Also, the council will be engaged in the development of public-private partnerships in the field of education, facilitate the coordination of central and local authorities, enterprises and educational institutions for the development of a modern and safe educational environment.

The Advisory Council can create working groups to study issues related to its competence, as well as involve representatives of central and local executive authorities, local self-government, public associations, domestic and foreign scientists, specialists, and experts in the work of these groups.

A meeting of the Advisory Council is competent if attended by more than half of its members. Based on the results of the meeting, if necessary, a protocol is drawn up and signed by the chairman. The activities of the Advisory Council are open and public; information about its activities is posted on the official website of the head of state.

By this decree, the president also approved the composition of the Advisory Council on promoting the development of the general secondary education system.