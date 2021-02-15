Facts

17:53 15.02.2021

Zelensky orders to create working group between Ukraine, UAE to cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination

2 min read
 During his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leadership of the Dubai Health Authority, a significant part of which was devoted to the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

According to the presidential press service on Monday, Zelensky was told about the measures taken in the UAE to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, a significant increase in testing opportunities, security measures in hospitals and schools, vaccination strategies and the availability of vaccinations for the population that will get them free of charge.

The president spoke about the measures taken by Ukraine to counter the pandemic, and noted that our country produces many disinfectants.

"We helped many European countries at the beginning of the pandemic, sent disinfectants. We sent our doctors to Italy," he said.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has one of the lowest mortality rates in Europe, but it is impossible to completely overcome the pandemic without the vaccine.

"We are to receive the first vaccines this month and start vaccinations. We signed the first contracts. And we would like to speed up the vaccination period," he said.

Volodymyr Zelensky commissioned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health to establish a joint working group for cooperation and exchange of experience with the Emirati side on issues related to vaccination against COVID-19.

The president also inquired about the UAE's experience in the storage, transportation and use of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the issue of the Emirates' own production of the vaccine and the possible interest of the Emirati side in cooperating with Ukrainian companies.

The leadership of the Dubai Health Authority invited the representatives of Ukraine to get acquainted with the process of vaccines' storage and transportation in the UAE.

They also welcomed the initiative of the President of Ukraine on the possibility of joint production of the vaccine by Ukraine and the UAE and expressed willingness to work in this direction.

 

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine #uae
