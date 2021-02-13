Facts

Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

The Ministry of Health plans to submit to the government of Ukraine a draft resolution on quarantine restrictions, which provides for the introduction of four zones of epidemiological restrictions, Chief Sanitary Doctor, Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said.

"We have submitted the draft to the government, the decree should enter into force no earlier than ten days after publication. Given that current decree is valid until February 28, the new one should be adopted and published no later than February 18," he told reporters on Saturday.

Liashko said that the draft new decree on quarantine restrictions provides for zoning into four zones - green, yellow, red and orange. Zoning will cover the territory of the region, there will be no zoning by district.

In particular, the green level provides for practical absence of quarantine restrictions, while the red one provides for tough quarantine restrictions, similar to those that were in force during the New Year's lockdown.

"The red level is introduced when there is a threat that there will be a collapse of the health care system. What is critical for us is not an increase in morbidity, but a situation when the health care system cannot cope. Then additional restrictions will be introduced that were in effect during the winter quarantine: schools, restaurants, shopping centers will close," he said.

The yellow level, according to Liashko, is the level that is already in effect throughout Ukraine, the orange will turn on when one of the five indicators is exceeded.

Among these indicators, in particular, the occupancy of beds with oxygen, the number of hospitalizations, an increase in the number of hospitalizations with confirmed COVID-19 or suspicion within seven days per 100,000 of population, as well as indicators related to testing - the number of PCR tests and rapid antigen tests in the last seven days and a positive case detection rate among those tested.

"The orange level is a signal to business, local authorities, and regulatory authorities that a red level can be introduced. If two criteria remain in the region during more than three days, a red zone will be introduced," Liashko said.

