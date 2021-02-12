Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

Ukraine has preliminarily selected the American company SpaceX of Elon Musk to launch the Sich 2-30 (2-1) remote sensing satellite in December this year and is currently in technical negotiations with it, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleh Urusky has said.

"We really have a window to launch the device in December with the help of a foreign operator - in this case SpaceX, with which we are now cooperating in terms of the compatibility of the device with launch vehicles," the deputy prime minister said in an interview on Pershy Dilovy TV channel.

According to him, the corresponding decision was made by the president.

Urusky clarified that work with SpaceX is going on intensively and in the near future it will be clear whether it is fundamentally possible to combine the Ukrainian satellite with a SpaceX launch vehicle.

The official noted that today the satellite is practically ready.

"It requires final analysis and operational checks of technical readiness for launch," he explained.

Urusky added that he personally visited Pivdenmash in Dnipro, where he checked the real state of the spacecraft.

He recalled that the last time Ukraine launched a remote sensing satellite was 10 years ago, so the launch of the new satellite will be an outstanding event.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this year, commenting on Musk's statement about communication with the family of Serhiy Korolyov, invited the American businessman and founder of the space company SpaceX to visit the Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr.