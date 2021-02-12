Facts

13:01 12.02.2021

Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

2 min read
Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

Ukraine has preliminarily selected the American company SpaceX of Elon Musk to launch the Sich 2-30 (2-1) remote sensing satellite in December this year and is currently in technical negotiations with it, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleh Urusky has said.

"We really have a window to launch the device in December with the help of a foreign operator - in this case SpaceX, with which we are now cooperating in terms of the compatibility of the device with launch vehicles," the deputy prime minister said in an interview on Pershy Dilovy TV channel.

According to him, the corresponding decision was made by the president.

Urusky clarified that work with SpaceX is going on intensively and in the near future it will be clear whether it is fundamentally possible to combine the Ukrainian satellite with a SpaceX launch vehicle.

The official noted that today the satellite is practically ready.

"It requires final analysis and operational checks of technical readiness for launch," he explained.

Urusky added that he personally visited Pivdenmash in Dnipro, where he checked the real state of the spacecraft.

He recalled that the last time Ukraine launched a remote sensing satellite was 10 years ago, so the launch of the new satellite will be an outstanding event.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this year, commenting on Musk's statement about communication with the family of Serhiy Korolyov, invited the American businessman and founder of the space company SpaceX to visit the Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr.

Tags: #sich #ukraine #spacex
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:29 12.02.2021
Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

09:50 12.02.2021
EU to sign Open Skies Agreement with Ukraine immediately after UK quits - Borrell

EU to sign Open Skies Agreement with Ukraine immediately after UK quits - Borrell

09:15 12.02.2021
Ukraine to receive AstraZeneca vaccine next week – Liashko

Ukraine to receive AstraZeneca vaccine next week – Liashko

15:56 11.02.2021
EU to support COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine with EUR 40 mln project for six Eastern Partnership countries

EU to support COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine with EUR 40 mln project for six Eastern Partnership countries

13:57 11.02.2021
Ukraine expects visit of European Council's President on March 2-3

Ukraine expects visit of European Council's President on March 2-3

09:13 11.02.2021
Ukraine records 5,039 new COVID-19 cases per day, 6,568 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,039 new COVID-19 cases per day, 6,568 people recovered – Stepanov

13:11 10.02.2021
Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

09:06 10.02.2021
Ukraine records 3,409 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,768 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 3,409 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,768 people recovered – Stepanov

18:41 09.02.2021
Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

17:37 09.02.2021
Ukraine to be able to conduct up to 5 mln COVID-19 vaccinations per month – Liashko

Ukraine to be able to conduct up to 5 mln COVID-19 vaccinations per month – Liashko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

Losses from occupation of Donbas territories amount to UAH 375 bln, restoration costs exceed $21 bln – Reznikov

Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers killed – JFO HQ

LATEST

European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

Shmyhal expects revision of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement to be completed in 2021

Losses from occupation of Donbas territories amount to UAH 375 bln, restoration costs exceed $21 bln – Reznikov

Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers killed – JFO HQ

EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

Implementation of Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties on clear schedule, timely – Zelensky

If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

Kyiv City Council increases funding, expands Kyiv Residents' Health Program

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD