EU to sign Open Skies Agreement with Ukraine immediately after UK quits - Borrell

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is confident that the Open Skies Agreement will be signed immediately after the fact that Great Britain is no longer a signatory of this document is documented.

He said this on Thursday in Brussels after the meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council.

"I can assure you that the EU remains committed to the arrangement to sign this agreement (on a joint aviation space (open skies) as soon as possible. What does this mean? (This means that the Agreement will be signed) when it will be updated to reflect the fact that the UK is no longer a signatory to this agreement," Borrell said.