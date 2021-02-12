Facts

09:50 12.02.2021

EU to sign Open Skies Agreement with Ukraine immediately after UK quits - Borrell

1 min read
EU to sign Open Skies Agreement with Ukraine immediately after UK quits - Borrell

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is confident that the Open Skies Agreement will be signed immediately after the fact that Great Britain is no longer a signatory of this document is documented.

He said this on Thursday in Brussels after the meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council.

"I can assure you that the EU remains committed to the arrangement to sign this agreement (on a joint aviation space (open skies) as soon as possible. What does this mean? (This means that the Agreement will be signed) when it will be updated to reflect the fact that the UK is no longer a signatory to this agreement," Borrell said.

Tags: #eu #open_skies #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:50 12.02.2021
European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

13:29 12.02.2021
Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

13:01 12.02.2021
Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

10:24 12.02.2021
EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

09:15 12.02.2021
Ukraine to receive AstraZeneca vaccine next week – Liashko

Ukraine to receive AstraZeneca vaccine next week – Liashko

15:56 11.02.2021
EU to support COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine with EUR 40 mln project for six Eastern Partnership countries

EU to support COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine with EUR 40 mln project for six Eastern Partnership countries

13:57 11.02.2021
Ukraine expects visit of European Council's President on March 2-3

Ukraine expects visit of European Council's President on March 2-3

09:13 11.02.2021
Ukraine records 5,039 new COVID-19 cases per day, 6,568 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,039 new COVID-19 cases per day, 6,568 people recovered – Stepanov

13:11 10.02.2021
Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

09:06 10.02.2021
Ukraine records 3,409 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,768 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 3,409 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,768 people recovered – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

Losses from occupation of Donbas territories amount to UAH 375 bln, restoration costs exceed $21 bln – Reznikov

Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

LATEST

Shmyhal expects revision of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement to be completed in 2021

Losses from occupation of Donbas territories amount to UAH 375 bln, restoration costs exceed $21 bln – Reznikov

Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers killed – JFO HQ

Implementation of Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties on clear schedule, timely – Zelensky

If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

Kyiv City Council increases funding, expands Kyiv Residents' Health Program

No more than 20% of population has COVID-19 immunity – KSE

Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD