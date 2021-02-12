If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that in cases where sanctions played their role, and funds or values ​​were returned, they may be lifted.

"Regarding the sanctions policy, it should be said that Europe remains firmly unbreakable in supporting Ukraine, in particular, in the sanctions policy. Sanctions continue. As for individuals, where sanctions have played their role against these persons, that is, stolen funds or values were returned, of course, the sanctions there may end their effect," Shmyhal said at a press conference following the meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council on Thursday, February 11, in Brussels, answering the question about possible lifting of sanctions on the son of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych Oleksandr and the associates of the ex-president.

At the same time, the Ukrainian prime minister said that this is a separate procedure that is subject to separate consideration, "and a dialogue about this is being conducted between Ukraine and the European Union at an absolutely professional level, and at the legislative level in full."

At the same time, Shmyhal said that the introduction by the European Union of a new global sanctions regime for violation of human rights will expand the sanctions lists of the European Union.