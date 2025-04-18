Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC’s decision on sanctions against 59 individuals, 60 legal entities – decrees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated April 18, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)."

According to the appendix to Decree No. 246/2025, sanctions were applied to 20 individuals, including: Nikolai Tsiskaridze, Alexander Rosenbaum, Nikolai Rastorguev, Alexander Pankratov-Cherny, Oskar Kuchera, Nikita Dzhigurda.

According to the appendix to Decree No. 247/2025, sanctions restrictions have been applied to 39 individuals and 60 legal entities, including those located in Russia and China.

On April 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would impose sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and Iskander missile manufacturers.