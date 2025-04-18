Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:42 18.04.2025

Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Washington during the week starting April 21, 2025, to meet with Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury Scott Bessent and provide high-level support for the completion of technical discussions on the terms of the agreement on the creation of a Reconstruction Investment Fund.

"Negotiating teams are expected to report on the progress by the April 26, 2025, with the aim of completing discussions by that date and signing as soon as possible," reads the Memorandum of Intent between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of Ukraine to finalize formal agreement on economic partnership and Reconstruction Investment Fund published on the website of the Ukrainian government on Friday and signed earlier by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and Bessent.

