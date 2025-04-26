Interfax-Ukraine
15:47 26.04.2025

Shmyhal, Georgieva discuss further support for Ukraine in 2025-2026 in Washington

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/10050

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed further support for Ukraine in 2025-2026 in Washington.

"I thanked for the powerful speech in support of Ukraine during the Ministerial Roundtable Disscussion. As well as for the leadership of Ms. Georgieva and the IMF in coordinating financial support for our country in the amount of over $150 billion," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

He noted that work on the joint EFF program continues and expressed gratitude for seven successful reviews of the program, which made it possible to attract more than $10 billion.

"Ukraine is committed to the reforms that we are implementing together with the IMF," the Prime Minister emphasized.

