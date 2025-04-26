Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:19 26.04.2025

Shmyhal: Ukraine expects over $39 bln in budget support in 2025

2 min read
Shmyhal: Ukraine expects over $39 bln in budget support in 2025

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the country is counting on over $39 billion in budget support in 2025, confirmed by international partners, the prime minister's Telegram channel reported on Friday.

"Regardless of further developments, 2026-2027 will be a time of great challenges for Ukraine's macro-financial stability," Shmyhal noted.

One of the most optimal options for resolving this issue is the complete confiscation of Russian frozen assets in the West and their transfer to Ukraine. According to World Bank estimates, Ukraine’s reconstruction needs over the next 10 years amount to $524 billion, which significantly exceeds the amount of Russian frozen assets (approximately $300 billion).

"The aggressor must pay for the destruction it has caused, and Ukraine must receive resources for reconstruction," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Shmyhal also thanked international partners for the consistent sanctions policy, which has strengthened the fight against the Russian shadow fleet, banned the export of dual-use goods, and imposed sanctions against Russian ports and airports.

"The last sixteenth package, in particular, has strengthened the fight against the Russian shadow fleet, banned the export of a number of dual-use goods, and imposed sanctions against Russian ports and airports... I thank the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the United States, the European Union, the G7 countries, and all partners for their effective financial support to Ukraine, which is helping us to survive this difficult war," he concluded.

Tags: #shmyhal #budget

