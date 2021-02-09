Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine to be in effect from mid-late Feb – Liashko

Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine will be in effect from mid to late February, Deputy Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said at the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses" on Monday in Kyiv.

"We will offer the government a new 'traffic light' - zones of epidemic danger, which will exist in the country in mid-late February. There will be several zones - three or four," he said.

Liashko said that the key to the new adaptive quarantine would be the ability of the healthcare system to provide assistance.

"When we talk about the levels of epidemic danger that we want to implement in adaptive quarantine, they will primarily relate not to quarantine restrictions introduced in a particular territory - they will show local authorities and businesses that there is a risk of further epidemic development in the region," the deputy minister said.