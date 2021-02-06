Everyone, who seeks dialogue with Russia, in favor of Ukraine's defeat – Avakov

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that everyone, who sought a dialogue with Russia, was in favor of the defeat of Ukraine, according to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"You are not for dialogue, you are for defeat, for surrendering the interests of Ukraine. Go as slaves, we will not go with you," the press service citing Avakov on the air of the Freedom of Speech program on ICTV on Friday evening.

He is convinced that by banning pro-Russian channels, Ukraine has begun liberating its territories, including Crimea.

In turn, member of the parliamentary faction Opposition Platform - For Life Oleh Voloshyn said that the military conflict with Russia should be ended through dialogue.

"Our party stands for the end of the war through dialogue with Russia. We have such a position. In a democratic country, all positions have the right to exist and to be voiced on the air. We stand for dialogue with Russia in order to negotiate on Ukrainian terms," Voloshyn said.