14:59 05.02.2021

Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

Quarantine in Ukraine is planned to be extended until April 30, 2021, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a meeting hosted by the European Business Association on Friday.

"We have already developed a normative act that will regulate quarantine restrictions in Ukraine. The quarantine is planned to be extended until April 30. The restrictions are planned to be eased," he said.

The minister said that, in particular, it is planned to extend the opening hours of public catering, and to allow events with 50% occupancy of the halls (no more than one person per 5 square meters).

At the same time, Stepanov said that strict quarantine restrictions can be introduced in a certain region. For their introduction, it will be determined if two criteria simultaneously exceed the established norms.

The minister said that under strict quarantine restrictions, work of public transport will not be suspended.

