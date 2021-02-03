Danilov on NSDC sanctions: who said these people not controlled by foreign state?

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksandr Danilov made it clear that sanctions against MP Taras Kozak and the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK television channels were imposed, including on the basis of a number of secret documents received from the Russian Federation.

Reacting to the comments of representatives of the Opposition Platform - For Life party that the law on sanctions should be imposed against foreign states or foreign legal entities, or Ukrainian legal entities controlled by foreign legal entities, Danilov said: "Tell me please, who said that these people are not under the control of a foreign state? Wait, it will be soon."

In this context, he said some of the documents that were submitted to the NSDC, and on the basis of which sanctions were imposed against MP Kozak and the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK television channels," the NSDC secretary said that they are secret.

"The only thing I can say is that some of these documents are secret, because we are talking about information that we receive from the state, which is currently implementing aggressive plans towards our country," Danilov said.