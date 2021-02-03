Facts

19:39 03.02.2021

Danilov on NSDC sanctions: who said these people not controlled by foreign state?

1 min read
Danilov on NSDC sanctions: who said these people not controlled by foreign state?

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksandr Danilov made it clear that sanctions against MP Taras Kozak and the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK television channels were imposed, including on the basis of a number of secret documents received from the Russian Federation.

Reacting to the comments of representatives of the Opposition Platform - For Life party that the law on sanctions should be imposed against foreign states or foreign legal entities, or Ukrainian legal entities controlled by foreign legal entities, Danilov said: "Tell me please, who said that these people are not under the control of a foreign state? Wait, it will be soon."

In this context, he said some of the documents that were submitted to the NSDC, and on the basis of which sanctions were imposed against MP Kozak and the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK television channels," the NSDC secretary said that they are secret.

"The only thing I can say is that some of these documents are secret, because we are talking about information that we receive from the state, which is currently implementing aggressive plans towards our country," Danilov said.

Tags: #nsdc #tv_channels
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:25 03.02.2021
EU evaluates consequences of imposing sanctions against 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV – Stano

EU evaluates consequences of imposing sanctions against 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV – Stano

15:41 03.02.2021
Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

14:30 03.02.2021
EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

13:50 03.02.2021
Zelensky: Decision on TV channels taken immediately after recording, discussing specific reasons for this

Zelensky: Decision on TV channels taken immediately after recording, discussing specific reasons for this

12:53 03.02.2021
Decree, NSDC decision on sanctions against Kozak, TV channels legal - advisor to President's Office head

Decree, NSDC decision on sanctions against Kozak, TV channels legal - advisor to President's Office head

11:33 03.02.2021
SBU head Bakanov: Sanctions against some TV channels - sequential step in fight against Russian aggression

SBU head Bakanov: Sanctions against some TV channels - sequential step in fight against Russian aggression

10:19 03.02.2021
Broadcasting of 112, Newsone and ZIK TV channels blocked

Broadcasting of 112, Newsone and ZIK TV channels blocked

13:44 30.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on measures to neutralize threats in nuclear energy, industry

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on measures to neutralize threats in nuclear energy, industry

10:54 29.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

18:30 28.01.2021
Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President's Office starts inspecting Armed Forces units that run mission in Donbas

United States supports imposition of sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels – embassy

Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

Ukrainian govt will soon take decision on returning to adaptive quarantine – PM

EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

LATEST

COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

Govt instructs Health Ministry to accelerate implementation of electronic register of sick leave

President's Office starts inspecting Armed Forces units that run mission in Donbas

United States supports imposition of sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels – embassy

Ukrainian govt will soon take decision on returning to adaptive quarantine – PM

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

State Aviation Service allows SkyUp to fly from Kyiv to Munich, restricts UIA's right on this line

Parade with involvement of military equipment planned on day of celebration of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence

English court orders ex-owners of PrivatBank to further pay GBP 1 mln of bank's costs

Ukraine supports freedom of speech, not propaganda funded by aggressor-country – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD